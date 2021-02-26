Ajay Devgn is one of the successful actors in Bollywood. His success is a testament that an exceptionally good appearance and being a star kid are not always the determining factors to one’s success in the highly competitive film industry.

The Golmaal actor has been in the industry for over three decades and the actor’s net worth is believed to be nearly a 40million. The actor is well-known for his great passion for cars and his collection consists of several luxurious and sporty cars. Here is the list of cars he owns.

BMW Z4

The twin-seat convertible BMW Z4 provides the occupants with a quite powerful motor and top-down motoring. This luxury car, owned by Ajay Devgn, is powered by a 3-litre turbo inline-six petrol motor which can deliver 302 BHP against 400 Nm. The transmission duties of the car are performed by a 7-speed DCT which spreads the power to the rear wheels. The price of the car is Rs. 64.90 lakhs.

Audi Q7

Audi Q7 is one of the most liked luxury cars among Bollywood celebs. Ajay Devgn and his wife Kajol are often spotted riding in the Phytonic Blue-coloured BMW X7. The magnificent beast is a six-seater vehicle and comes with a 3.0-litre, straight six-cylinder engine that gives a maximum power of 335 Bhp and a peak torque of 450 Nm.

Maserati Quattroporte

Maserati Quattroporte is another outstanding car in Ajay Devgn car collection. Interestingly, the actor is the first person in India to become the owner of a sports car. The luxury ride receives its power from a 4.7-litre V8 gasoline burner which can deliver 431 BHP against 490 Nm. The luxury sports car is priced at Rs 1.5 crore.

Range Rover Vogue

Range Rover Vogue is another popular car among Bollywood celebrities. The high-end SUV offers a balance between off-road performance and opulence. The Singham star owns an earlier-gen Range Rover Vogue.

Rolls-Royce Cullinan

Only a handful of Bollywood celebrities owns this car and Ajay Devgn is one of them. The actor owns Rolls-Royce Cullinan which is the company’s first venture into the world of SUVs. The luxury car has the capacity to go from 0 to 100kms/hour within a matter of 5 seconds. The car is priced at Rs 6.95 crores,

