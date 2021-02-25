Akshay Kumar‘s Sooryavanshi and Ranveer Singh’s 83 are finally gearing up for theatrical release. The CEO of Reliance Entertainment Shibasish Sarkar, seemingly relaxed and looking forward to the coming financial year with multiple films in the pipeline with Neeraj Pandey.

As per the latest reports, Shibasish and Neeraj, who has worked on several films over the years, are now collaborating on four films this year. Pandey is well-known for helming films like A Wednesday, Special 26, Baby, M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story and many other films.

Talking about the films with Neeraj Pandey, Shibasish Sarkar said to Pinkvilla, “We have multiple films lined up with Neeraj with the big one being Vikram Vedha. We are looking to make an official announcement about that very soon. We are also remaking the Malayalam film, Ishq and then collaborating with Neeraj on his own directorial, Chanakya with Ajay Devgn.”

While Reliance Entertainment CEO has refused to reveal the cast of Neeraj Pandey’s Vikram Vedha, he assured that an official announcement is on the way. Apart from the aforementioned three films, the two are collaborating for yet another film. Shibasish said, “We are making a film with Vidyut Jammwal, to be directed by Tinu (Suresh Desai, Rustom director). It will go into production sometime around the month of July and August.”

The report further claims that Reliance Entertainment is venturing into the digital and television world too, with a plethora of content up for offing.

Meanwhile, apart from Neeraj Pandey’s Vikram Vedha, Ranveer Singh’s much-awaited film 83 is confirmed for a June 4 release, whereas Sooryavanshi on the other hand is yet to get an official release date. According to trade buzz, Akshay Kumar starrer will be released on April 2 in theatres with all stakeholders reaching closure in the terms of release.

