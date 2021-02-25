KGF Chapter 2 has grabbed all the eyeballs. Due to the pandemic, a lot of Bollywood biggies were stuck. However, the last few days witnessed a plethora of announcements. Starting from Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus, Sooryavanshi to Saif Ali Khan starrer Bhoot Police – theatres are going to be welcoming audiences with open hearts all over again. And with that, a lot of clashes are on the cards. But for superstar Yash, there’s nothing to worry about! Read on for details.

Movies across Bollywood as well as South witnessed the announcement of its release dates. A lot of them will witness a box office battle too. That includes Salman Khan starrer Radhe vs John Abraham’s Satyameva Jayate 2. Apart from that, there is Prabhas’ Radhe Shyam vs Alia Bhatt’s Gangubai Kathiawadi, Prithviraj vs Jersey and RRR vs Maidan amongst others. If that isn’t enough, there’s going to be a massive war between BellBottom and Fast & Furious 9 too.

Amidst all the war battles, it is Yash starrer KGF Chapter 2 that has no one to compete with. There have been a lot of festivals and slots booked by Bollywood and South movies, but none close to the Prashanth Neel directorial. Is it because the makers are scared to get toppled and witness huge loses?

Something similar happened in the case of Baahubali 2: The Conclusion. The massive hype around ‘Kattapa ne Baahubali ko kyu maara?’ apart from the larger-than-life style of cinema only intrigued the viewers. The trailer broke several records in the digital world. So it was nothing but expected that the Prabhas starrer would turn out to be a storm at the box office. No other film wanted to arrive with it or take a chance.

Well, with the true Baahubali style treatment, will Yash’s KGF Chapter 2 live up to the expectations? Only time will tell, but for now, nobody dares to mess!

