Last year, in the presence of only officials, Mr. Olympia competition took place. Thankfully, it turned out to be a memorable and entertaining one. Now, there’s good news for fans as the dates for Mr. Olympia 2021 are officially out and the wait is less compared to last year’s competition.

2020’s competition was totally different as for the first time ever there was no crowd present. Only officials of the pro-bodybuilding world were allowed to mark their presence. The show was made available through a video-on-demand service. This year’s competition has brought a sigh of relief as the organisers have hinted at allowing the live audience as the official site shows a ticket booking option.

As per mrolympia.com, Mr. Olympia 2021 is scheduled from 5th to 10th October 2021. Speaking of men’s open category i.e. the main event, pre-judging to be held on 8th October and finals will take place on 9th October. The event will take place in Orlando.

So, all you pro-bodybuilding fans, mark the dates for Mr. Olympia 2021!

Meanwhile, it was Big Ramy who the title in 2020 by defeating Brandon Curry, who finished at 2nd place. Phil Heath aka the gift came at 3rd. Unfortunately, his dream of winning the 8th title remains to be a dream. He showed a better physique from 2018’s blunder but wasn’t extraordinary to outdo Big Ramy and Brandon Curry at Mr. Olympia 2020.

Hadi Choopan who was in a limelight due to his VISA’s issues made it at the 4th spot. He looked good for the competition, but for his bad luck, others brought their best on the stage. Nonetheless, he brought good conditioning, muscle maturity and detailing.

