Salma Hayek has never been a woman who has shied away from raising her voice. The actor amid her various roles has achieved massive appreciation which also includes the Best Actress Oscar for her role in Frida. While Hayek enacting Frida Kahlo was all kinds of amazing, did you know Harvey Weinstein had almost made it a living hell for the actor on the sets of the film? It was back in 2017 in an op-ed when Salma decided to open up and spoke about how Harvey made her do a naked scene for the movie. Read on.

Advertisement

If it confuses how Harvey Weinstein was related to Frida, the Salma Hayek starrer was under the Miramax umbrella, and we all know who the co-founder is. Salma, in her op-ed, expressed how she thought she had got the best opportunity of her life when Harvey Weinstein came into the picture. The actor was thrilled to work with a man who was portrayed as an artist with a true sense of art to the world.

Advertisement

But as per her New York Times, op-ed things took turn for the worse. The actor reflects on the times when Harvey Weinstein used to appear on her hotel room doors at odd hours of the night. She remembers his constant demand for obscene things and how he was at it. He even made remarks on her not having a s*x appeal, or calling her less attractive. Amid all this Hayek remembers how he made the whole team write a naked sequence involving Hayek and another actor. Salma says this was to fulfil his wish and not for the film.

Recalling the day the naked sequence to be shot, Salma Hayek wrote, “I arrived on the set the day we were to shoot the scene that I believed would save the movie. And for the first and last time in my career, I had a nervous breakdown: My body began to shake uncontrollably, my breath was short and I began to cry and cry, unable to stop as if I were throwing up tears. Since those around me had no knowledge of my history of Harvey, they were very surprised by my struggle that morning. It was not because I would be naked with another woman. It was because I would be naked with her for Harvey Weinstein. But I could not tell them then.”

Frida star Salma Hayek added, “My mind understood that I had to do it, but my body wouldn’t stop crying and convulsing. At that point, I started throwing up while a set frozen still waited to shoot. I had to take a tranquillizer, which eventually stopped the crying but made the vomiting worse. As you can imagine, this was not sexy, but it was the only way I could get through the scene.”

Harvey Weinstein for the unversed is accused of s*xual Abuse and torture by multiple women under the widespread #MeToo movement. Stick to Koimoi for more!

Must Read: WandaVision: Agatha All Along Theme Song’s Magic Has Caught Everyone & These Hilarious Memes Are Proof

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube