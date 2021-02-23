Actress Kate Winslet had to shoot a seven-minute underwater sequence for James Cameron’s much-hyped upcoming Avatar 2, and she admits the experience almost initially literally scared her to death. She admits she thought she had died while shooting the scene.

Advertisement

“God, it’s just wonderful. Your mind completely drifts off. You can’t think about anything, you can’t make lists in your head, you’re just looking at the bubbles underneath you…My first words when I resurfaced were, ‘am I dead?’ Yes, I thought I’d died,” Winslet said in an interview with Observer Magazine.

Advertisement

Kate Winslet plays Ronal in the upcoming film.

In fact, Kate Winslet‘s husband Ned Rocknroll helped her learn free diving for the role. “You have to have someone there. Ned trained with me and he got quite good at the breath-holding as well. But he did blackout,” she says.

Must Read: The Big Bang Theory: When Jim Parsons AKA Sheldon’s ‘Bazinga’s Inspired Biologists In Brazil To Name A New Species Of Bees



Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube