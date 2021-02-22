The Big Bang Theory has ended its run but the American sitcom is far from over. It still lives in the heart of fans who enjoy it from time to time on OTT platforms like Netflix and Prime Video.

TBBT aired successfully on television from 2007 to 2019 and had 12 seasons. In this time period, the show has given hundreds of memorable moments to the fans which they can cherish even today.

Today, we are here to share an unknown fact about The Big Bang Theory which not many people know about. We have all loved Jim Parsons’ Sheldon Cooper for many reasons. And one of them is when he tricks someone and says Bazinga. The cute smirk on his face when he says is worth millions. Isn’t it?

But do you know The Big Bang Theory had such a huge impact that back in 2012, it inspired biologists in Brazil to name a new bee species as Bazinga. According to Digital Spy, André Nemésio of the Universidade Federal de Uberlândia saying at the time said, “Sheldon Cooper’s favourite comic word ‘bazinga’, used by him when tricking somebody, was here chosen to represent the character. Euglossa bazinga has tricked us for some time due to its similarity to E ignita, what led us to use ‘bazinga’.”

Isn’t that amazing?

Interestingly, as per the website, Jim Parsons is allergic to bees so he won’t be able to meet them. But the story doesn’t end here! There’s a reason why Sheldon uses the word Bazinga as well. The website reports that the writer Stephen Engel used the word Bazinga instead of Gotcha during a recurring gag about an old grapefruit backstage in the writers’ room. As he said the word repeatedly, it made its way to the script. The word was used in the finale of TBBT’s second season for the second time. “I’d open it up and Stephen would say, ‘bazinga’,” recalled producer Bill Prady. “It was Stephen’s word for ‘gotcha’.”

Along with Jim Parsons, The Big Bang Theory star cast also included Kunal Nayyar, Kaley Cuoco, Johnny Galecki, Mayim Bialik, Melissa Raunch and Simon Helberg.

