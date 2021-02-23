Socialite and reality TV star Khloe Kardashian sparked rumours of engagement with basketball star Tristan Thompson when she uploaded an image with a big diamond ring on her finger. However, it turns out now that the ring is not new.

Advertisement

The buzz about her engagement trended in the comments section of Khloe’s Instagram post on Monday. However, a source said that the ring is not even from Tristan, who has a daughter named True with Khloe.

Advertisement

Apparently, it is the same ring that Khloe Kardashian, 36, wore in December during an outing in Boston. According to Page Six, she has always had the rock and had prompted speculations of engagement with Tristan Thompson earlier, too.

The speculations have only amused Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson. The basketball player even joked in the comments with the message: “WOW!!!!!!!! That grass is cut to perfection.

Meanwhile, Khloe was recently creating a lot of noise over wanting another baby with Tristan. It all happened as Kris Jenner posted a clip from the show on her Instagram which made all the fans curious.

“I’m just getting lonely and bored, and I just need someone to keep me company,” Khloe Kardashian confessed in the trailer of Keeping Up With The Kardashian. The Good American co-founder isn’t kidding, since Khloe says this after showing viewers a neck pillow that she transformed into a little friend with the help of an eye mask and sunglasses.

Must Read: Daft Punk Call It A Day! Heartbreaking Fans Mourn On Twitter – “28 Years, 12 Grammy Nominations & 6 Wins, 2 Robots, 1 Soundtrack”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube