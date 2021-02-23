Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie were one of the most good looking pairs of Hollywood. When these two announced their divorce, it was the most challenging time not only for them but all their fans. However, some fans are still mourning their separation and secretly wish for the gorgeous couple to unite someday. Now, that may not be possible in reality, but we can always take you back in time.

A time when these two could not take their eyes off each other, and we couldn’t blink even for a second looking at them. I am sure that after creating Angie and Brad, even God must have given a pat on its back. These two stars are the epitome of looking good, and just imagine each red carpet’s temperature when Brangelina decided to walk on it. Let us take you on a nostalgic ride and remind you of the time when they looked so good that you would have to remind yourselves to breathe.

Back in 2009, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt walked the red carpet for the movie Inglourious Basterds at the 62nd Cannes Film Festival. Warning: your screen may set on fire after you scroll down to look at the picture of the couple that looked perfect from head to toe and so gorgeous that we may fall short of words in describing their looks. Have a look at the picture below:

I wonder how someone can carry a n*de colour with so much style and look flawless? Well, Angelina Jolie wore a n*de Atelier Versace dress with a thigh-high slit which ended a little below her waistline. The gown had cape-like sleeves and was a perfect fit towards her tummy. It was again flowy from her waist, and the plates of the dress fell perfectly till the floor. Gosh! She looked like an angel.

Angie does not need heavy makeup to look good, and she proved it yet again in this look where she kept her makeup minimalistic. Just a shade of dark red lipstick did wonders, and that is about it.

Sorry, Brad! But Angelina Jolie really stole the show for me here; None the less, the Once Upon A Time In Hollywood actor too looked dapper in his black tuxedo with a black bow. How would you describe this perfectly gorgeous couple in one word? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

