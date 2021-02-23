Robert Pattinson isn’t that guy whom you will see flaunting his abs on a beach or in a gym. He is the one who loves eating pizzas and other junk stuff. But as we all know, being a knight isn’t an easy job, Pattinson had to put a lot to prepare for his role in The Batman.

The first and foremost requirement to be Batman is to look like a true superhero. No, our beloved superhero doesn’t have huge muscles but is beefed up enough to battle two or three guys at a time. In the past, we have seen stars like Christian Bale and Ben Affleck bulking up to fit the suit and fans really loved them watching on big screens. A similar approach has been taken by Pattinson too who has put on some weight (still in progress), but with some tiring exercises and by cutting out unhealthy food intake.

In an interview with Healthy for Men, Robert Pattinson had revealed that he has idolised Hollywood actors who have aced the transformation game. “You look at the true warriors of the superhero genre — Chris Hemsworth, The Rock, Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, and wonder if you’re putting yourself in the wrong place.” Reportedly, he has cut down his alcohol intake, meat and processed food items.

During the same interview, Robert Pattinson shared his ‘The Batman’ routine. As per him, he is doing sandbag routines on a beach, long walks as a part of outdoor training. In order to make the core stronger, he follows a routine of five-minute cardio, bicycle crunches, dumbbell side-bends, double crunches and Superman holds. That’s not it! As he is even following the running pattern religiously which comprised a distance of 5-10 kilometres, three or four times a week. For a toned body and stamina, the actor has added a dash of boxing to his fitness regime.

We’re really looking forward to new a version of Robert Pattinson in The Batman!

