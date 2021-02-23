Kim Kardashian and Kanye West recently broke the internet with their divorce news. The couple, who were in a tumultuous marriage for quite some time now, finally decided to call it quits. The hardest part about any divorce is how to make your kids understand this entire process? Well, it looks like North West made this job quite easy for this couple.

Some reports say that Kim already told North about the divorce just weeks after filing the paperwork. And it appears that she is understanding as much as she can. Keep scrolling further.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have been living in separate states over the last year. “The younger kids don’t know what’s happening, but North does know what’s going on. Kim sat her down alone to tell her, but not the younger ones,” one source told HollywoodLife.

“Kim Kardashian and Kanye West been living like this for so long. The last year has been exactly like this where they’ve been living separate lives both physically and emotionally, so whether there has been paperwork or not, they have not been living in a conventional marital situation.”

“This won’t be a change for the children at all,” the source continued. “It conceivably could be a little easier because now the lawyers can handle anything. Their relationship has been very strained anyway, but they want to try to do their very best of co-parenting.”

“They understand as much as they can about what’s going on for their ages and are doing exceptionally well,” a second source told the portal about North West and her siblings. “Things are not going to change much. The life they have right now. It feels like they’ve been divorced since last summer.”

Well, according to what we hear, Kanye would like to have a place in Los Angeles to be close to his kids as he and Kim will be co-parenting them.

Kim Kardashian officially filed for divorce from Kanye West on Feb. 19 after almost seven years of marriage. Neither one of them have spoken publicly about the split yet, but things are amicable between them. Kim is also reportedly requesting joint physical and legal custody of the kids and plans on having a healthy co-parenting situation for their four children.

