Fans demand and Zack Snyder’s version is all set to be fulfilled next month as the Snyder cut of Justice League is all set for a release in March. Even though it’s not an entirely newly made film, there’s enough unseen stuff that has aroused excitement.

Zack Snyder’s Justice League has an expanded length with new storylines and characters that might surprise us. Speaking to a leading magazine, the filmmaker had said that the reshoots and some major rework on the film came at a cost of $70 million. As we all know, the project witnessed a day of lights when fans pressurised the Warner Bros to show them the version of Snyder’s vision, who had to leave the project after completing 25 per cent of it.

Initially, Zack Snyder was asked to release his version of Justice League without any reshoots and extra touch up. Speaking of the same, Snyder told Vanity Fair, “I was like, ‘That’s a no, that’s a hard no…Here’s why. Three reasons: One, you get the internet off your back, which is probably your main reason for wanting to do this. Two, you get to feel vindicated for making things right, I guess, on some level. And then three, you get a shitty version of the movie that you can point at and go, ‘See? It’s not that good anyway. So maybe I was right.’ I was like, ‘No chance. I would rather just have the Snyder cut be a mythical unicorn for all time.’”

At last, the studio agreed to give Zack Snyder full control of Justice League but he wasn’t paid a single penny as the film was a director’s cut that comes under a part of the initial contract.

Speaking on the same, Synder said, “I’m not getting paid. I didn’t want to be beholden to anyone, and it allowed me to keep my negotiating powers with these people pretty strong.”

