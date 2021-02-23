Not just Marvel, Ryan Reynolds has tried his hands at the DC Universe too. Unlike his successful stint as Deadpool in MCU, DC’s Green Lantern did not give him the accolades he expected. But that does not take away the fact that his performance in the project was amazing. While on that, yesterday the rumour mill churned faster as it was revealed that there is a surprise cameo in Zack Snyder’s Cut of Justice League’s climax. The rumour mill was quick to say that it was Reynolds green guy. But now the actor himself has dissed the rumour# and below is all you need to know.

It is not the first time Green Lantern, aka Ryan, is associated with Zack Snyder’s Justice League. When Snyder announced that he is shooting some new parts and reshooting some more, it was said that the filmmaker is incorporating Lantern just like he did Joker and the rest of the cast members, but nothing true. Making its way to the mainstream was the update that a special cameo awaits the climax on March 18. And fans were quick to bid for Green Lantern.

Internet is a seemingly small world, the update reached Ryan Reynolds when a fan tagged him and asked for a confirmation whether it was true. The actor was quick to specify that it wasn’t and he is not reprising the DC character again as for now. In his reply, the actor wrote, “It’s not me. But what a cool pirate flag to cameo as Hal. Maybe it’s another GL? But for me, the suit stays in the closet. I mean, computer.”

Meanwhile, Ryan Reynolds is right now busy shaping his R rated Marvel superhero Deadpool for its Threequel and all the eyes are set on the movie that will see its first release since the Marvel acquisition. The actor is quite pumped up to the comeback as Merc and there have been numerous speculations about the same too.

Talking about Zack Snyder’s Justice League, the film is set to hit HBO max on March 18 as a 4-hour long film. The official trailer of the same released this Valentine’s Day and took the audience by storm.

