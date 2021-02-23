The Courier, starring English actor Benedict Cumberbatch, will release on March 19.

Co-starring Marvelous Mrs. Maisel actress Rachel Brosnahan, the film follows the life and times of a normal British businessman, whose world is turned upside down when he is recruited as a covert spy during the dreaded Cold War.

The Dominic Cooke directorial has received accolades at the Sundance Film Festival, with praise being showered on Benedict’s portrayal of a common man stuck in a dilemma.

The film also features Merab Ninidze and Jessie Buckley among others.

Benedict Cumberbatch has also been in news for his upcoming MCU films Doctor Strange in the Madness of Multiverse and Spider-Man 3. Earlier in October, it was confirmed that the actor will reprise his role of the sorcerer superhero Doctor Strange in the third part of the revived Spider-Man franchise. Tom Holland returns as Spider-Man in the film.

Cumberbatch’s casting marks the third major crossover between the films produced by Disney’s Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures’ Spider-Man movies.

