If there’s one song that everyone has been listening to on the loop including us is Olivia Rodrigo’s Drivers License. The 18-year-old singer has become a sensation with the massive success of her single. Reportedly, Kim Kardashian is also listening to this gem of a song after the reality TV star filed a divorce with husband and rapper Kanye West.

Advertisement

Kim shared the stories of passing by the windmills driving in her car with the song playing in the background.

Advertisement

Sharing the song on her stories, Kim Kardashian shared with heart and knife emojis. The lyrics in the background read, “And all my friends are tired/ Of hearing how much I miss you, but/ I kinda feel sorry for them /’Cause they’ll never know you the way that I do,” Rodrigo sings in the clip that Kim shared. “Today I drove through the suburbs/ And pictured I was driving home to you/ And I know we weren’t perfect/ But I’ve never felt this way for no one, oh/ And I just can’t imagine how you could be so okay, now that I’m gone.”

Is Kim talking about her own heartbreak with this song with Kanye West? What do y’all think? Take a look at her stories here:







Meanwhile, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have been married for six and a half years with four kids and were a happy family, till the rapper decided to bid for the Presidential election 2020. The reports about the separation were doing rounds but there was no evidence to prove them. As per the reports now, it is confirmed that the couple is heading for a divorce. The two have opted for an amicable separation as per the report.

The news of reality tv star and the rapper going ahead for the divorce is being confirmed by TMZ. As per the portal, Kim has been asked for joint custody of their four kids and Kanye has agreed to it. The two will be co-parenting their kids together. Surprisingly no one of the two will be contesting for a prenup. Meanwhile, as per the report, the documents were submitted Laura Wasser, disso queen. As owe those documents no date of separation is listed as of yet. It says that it is yet to be decided.

What are your thoughts on Kim Kardashian listening to Olivia Rodrigo’s Drivers License? Tell us in the comments below.

Must Read: WandaVision: Agatha All Along Theme Song’s Magic Has Caught Everyone & These Hilarious Memes Are Proof

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube