Big Ramy is enjoying a time of his life ever since he won Mr. Olympia 2020. Everything about him has changed (only for good). Be it being more humble and active amongst fans or his increased enthusiasm towards competitions, Ramy is making his admirers proud. Speaking of his social media presence, he is keeping his fans updated by giving insights from his personal life. And recently, he shared a picture of his big meal.

As shared by Big Ramy, one can see varieties of dishes and its quantity has left us stunned. Just like his name, Mr. Olympia 2020 champ loves to keep everything big. Captioning the pic, he wrote, “I enjoyed all the great food but now it’s time to get back to serious business. Mr Olympia 2021 let’s go!”

Check out the pic below:

Big Ramy is all set to defend his title at Mr. Olympia 2021, which will take place in October.

As per mrolympia.com, Mr. Olympia 2021 is scheduled from 5th to 10th October 2021. Speaking of men’s open category i.e. the main event, pre-judging to be held on 8th October and finals will take place on 9th October. The event will take place in Orlando. Unlike last year, this year’s event will be open for the audience to attend.

Big Ramy won the title in 2020 by defeating Brandon Curry, who finished at 2nd place. Phil Heath aka the gift came at 3rd. Unfortunately, his dream of winning the 8th title remains to be a dream. He showed a better physique from 2018’s blunder but wasn’t extraordinary to outdo Big Ramy and Brandon Curry at Mr. Olympia 2020.

