Saiyaara, starring Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda in the lead roles, is just a few hours away from hitting the big screens. A few days back, the film had little buzz around it, but now, it has suddenly become the talk of the town. With an overwhelming response in the advance booking at the Indian box office, it has managed to create a positive perception around itself, resulting in more buzz. All we can say is that get ready for a big surprise!

Enjoying a strong buzz among its targeted audience

In the last two to three days, the upcoming romantic drama, directed by Mohit Suri, has been grabbing all the limelight on the internet. The music of the film has been received well, helping to build a strong buzz. Also, the discounted ticket rates have given a significant boost. The concept of an intense love story and Aashiqui 2-like feel has clearly taken over its targeted Gen Z audience.

Saiyaara has a strong chance of beating Sky Force’s day 1 at the Indian box office

Overall, Saiyaara is ready to register a bumper opening at the Indian box office tomorrow (July 18). While the day 1 collection of over 14 crores+ looks confirmed, it is also a contender to be among the top five biggest openers of Bollywood in 2025. With a strong chance of entering the top five openers, the film is likely to push Akshay Kumar’s Sky Force (15.3 crores) out of the top five.

Saiyaara puts Raid 2’s opening in danger?

Moving a step ahead, Saiyaara also has an outside chance of surpassing Ajay Devgn’s Raid 2 (19.71 crores). If it manages to beat Raid 2, it will be a huge feat since Raid 2 was a holiday release and also had the benefit of being a sequel. If all goes well, the romantic drama will register the fourth biggest opening of the year after Housefull 5 (24.35 crores).

Take a look at Bollywood’s top 10 openers of 2025 at the Indian box office (net collection):

Chhaava – 33.1 crores Sikandar – 30.06 crores Housefull 5 – 24.35 crores Raid 2 – 19.71 crores Sky Force – 15.3 crores Sitaare Zameen Par – 10.7 crores Jaat – 9.62 crores Kesari Chapter 2 – 7.84 crores Bhool Chuk Maaf – 7.2 crores Deva – 5.78 crores

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Hari Hara Veera Mallu Box Office: Pawan Kalyan Starrer Will Fail To Beat Vakeel Saab’s Day 1?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News