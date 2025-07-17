Pawan Kalyan is returning to the big screen after almost two years, and his fans are already pumped up. His next, Hari Hara Veera Mallu, is scheduled to release on July 24, exactly one week from now. Shockingly, despite being a magnum opus, the buzz isn’t up to the mark, and it seems like the film won’t register a record-breaking start at the Indian box office. Initially, it was expected to beat Vakeel Saab’s day 1, but now, it will likely open a bit low.

Underwhelming buzz for Hari Hara Veera Mallu

Directed by Krish Jagarlamudi and AM Jyothi Krishna, the Tollywood magnum opus is mounted on a huge scale. Also, it features a big Telugu star in it, so it must start with a bang. It is clearly evident that multiple delays and postponements have taken a toll on the film’s hype as apart from fans, there’s just about decent buzz among the neutrals.

Hari Hara Veera Mallu‘s trailer was released two weeks ago, and though fans liked it, the overall reception was mixed. After the trailer, no exciting promotional asset was dropped, and even the marketing hasn’t been up to the mark. Considering such a situation, it seems that the film won’t be able to be Pawan Kalyan’s highest opener.

Hari Hara Veera Mallu will fail to beat Vakeel Saab’s day 1 at the Indian box office?

For those who don’t know, Vakeel Saab is Pawan Kalyan’s biggest opener to date with a collection of 40.10 crore net. Initially, Hari Hara Veera Mallu was the contender to be his biggest opener but considering the underwhelming buzz, it is likely to stay below the 40 crore mark at the India box office.

More about the film

The upcoming Tollywood biggie also features Bobby Deol, Nidhhi Agerwal, Nargis Fakhri, and Nora Fatehi in key roles. It is produced under the banner of Mega Surya Production, and is reportedly mounted on a huge budget of 250 crores, making it the most expensive film of Pawan Kalyan to date.

