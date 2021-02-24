Better Call Saul’s season 6 is one of the major TV and OTT highlights of this year. The Bob Odenkirk led spin-off of Breaking Bad has left the fans smitten with its storytelling since its debut. But the way it progressed was something new level altogether.

Advertisement

Better Call Saul in its 5 seasons run so far has left has astonished at several moments. It’s amazing how the writers have taken care of every little detail of Breaking Bad while creating Saul Goodman’s world. Though the idea of BCS was developed much later, it’s almost impossible to imagine that considering the way makers have connected dots between both shows. It all looks like the spin-off was pre-planned.

Advertisement

Let’s talk about one such trivia today which will blow your mind. At the start of every Better Call Saul season, we see Jimmy McGill aka Saul Goodman living his life as his other identity i.e Gene. In the black and white sequence of the distant future, he can be seen managing a Cinnabon in Omaha. If you have watched Breaking Bad carefully you must be knowing, that was what Saul Goodman had planned for himself when he moved away from Alberquerque and erased his identity towards the end of the show.

Now that’s a big victory when it comes to writing. Cheers to each writer of the show.

Better Call Saul is a crime drama that revolves around the journey of Bob Odenkirk’s character from being Slippin Jimmy to Saul Goodman. He was an integral part of Breaking Bad and BCS is a spin-off show. Apart from him, the show also covers the journey of characters like Mike Ehrmantraut (Jonathan Banks) and Gus Fring (Giancarlo Esposito). The main star cast of the show also includes names like Rhea Seehorn, Michael Mando, Patrick Fabian, Michael McKean, Tony Dalton and others.

Are you looking forward to Better Call Saul season 6? Let us know in the comments section down below. Stay Tuned to Koimoi for more updates.

Must Read: WandaVision: Agatha All Along Theme Song’s Magic Has Caught Everyone & These Hilarious Memes Are Proof

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube