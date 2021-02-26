Kareena Kapoor Khan and Shahid Kapoor were a thing in the past. They were quite vocal about their relationship and never shied away from displaying their affection from time to time. But, that did not last long as we all know, and several reasons were sighted for it. The breakup was not only hard on them but was also hard on their fans, and we all never saw the two on-screen ever again after they call it quits.

But, Udta Punjab was one such film that saw Shahid Kapoor and Kareena the same movie. The only twist was that they did not have a single scene together. Everyone was waiting for the day when these two stars would come together under one roof for the film promotions. Yes! That did happen but obviously with a lot of visible awkwardness between the ex-flames. They did not even stand beside each other, and luckily for them, Alia Bhatt and Diljit Dosanjh were there for the ex-couple’s rescue.

After the trailer launch of Udta Punjab, everyone wrote about the way Shahid Kapoor stood at a distance from Kareena Kapoor Khan and how both of them did not even look at each other. When the actor was asked the reason behind this awkwardness, he gave a befitting reply and put a full stop to this news.

Shahid Kapoor replied, “Agar main aur Kareena sath me photo lete, to log sirf uske baare me hi likhte aur uske baare me hi baatein karte rehte. Hum wahan pe as a team of 4 to promote Udta Punjab aaye the aur main chahta the ki uska correct representation ho. Isliye we made sure that we are standing a way that the Press will not click photographs that they want to click which are controversial and put out something wrong out there and we wanted to be correct about the representation of the film.”

Okay then! This answer got applause from Shahid Kapoor’s co-star from the film Alia Bhatt. What do you think about this answer? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

