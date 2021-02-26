Rakhi Sawant entered the Bigg Boss 14 house last year as a challenger and was the only past contestant to make it to the finale. On Sunday night (February 21), Rakhi Sawant became the fourth runners-up after taking Rs 14 lakh during the grand finale and exiting. While she was successful in entertaining us in the show, her personal life was in turmoil.

While she spoke about her ill luck in the love department, a failed marriage and more, she also revealed her mom was sick and hospitalized. Post the show ended, Rakhi has been visiting her mom and now and has thanked host Salman Khan for all the help he has provided her mom and herself.

As reported by ETimes, Rakhi Sawant has said that she and her mom are thankful to Salman Khan for all the help he has given them. She stated, “My mom is undergoing chemo. She has created many videos for Salman ji. She has thanked him and his family. Right now my mother is in critical condition. She is talking a little bit. She has a stomach ache and is vomiting too.”

During the same conversation, Rakhi also revealed that Salman Khan’s doctor is treating her mother. In fact, soon after coming out of the Bigg Boss 14 house, she visited her mother. Commenting on it, she shared, “I am in a shock after coming out of the house.”

Rakhi Sawant recently shared a video wherein her mom, Jaya, can be seen thanking Salman Khan and his family. She says, “God will always protect you. You are a rockstar.”

Talking about her mom’s health, Rakhi informed her fans that there are two more chemo sessions after which surgery will take place. When she entered the Bigg Boss 14 house last year, the Pardesia dancer revealed the reason behind being a part of it – making money so that she could help in her mother’s treatment.

During a conversation with IANS, Rakhi Sawant opened up about her Bigg Boss 14 journey saying, “The journey was very beautiful. So many people want to go to Bigg Boss and getting an entry is such a big thing. I wanted to make a comeback and my career was down. Bigg Boss gave me a second (chance)… Everyone goes through ups and downs and I got that push from here. I am so happy that I will be able to do something now… There were so many ups and downs in the Bigg Boss 14 house.”

