Bollywood actress Sushmita Sen on Thursday confirmed a second season of her web series Aarya, which marked her digital debut last year.
“She sees a storm coming…in the mirror!!! #Aarya #season2. Your wish is our command. I love you guys!!! Let’s do this @madhvaniram @officialrmfilms @disneyplushotstarvip #TeamAarya #duggadugga,” Sushmita Sen wrote on Instagram.
Sushmita made her comeback on screen with the Ram Madhvani web series. The series was a hit and fans have been waiting for a second season.
Aarya marked Sushmita’s return to the screen five years after her last release, the 2015 Bengali film Nirbaak. In Bollywood, her last release was Anees Bazmee’s 2010 multi-starrer, No Problem.
The season 1 of the show was a massive hit and went on to make space in fans’ heart. It also brought many accolades to Sushmita Sen who is till date collecting awards for it.
