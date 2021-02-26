Shubhangi Atre has been on another level post joining Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain in 2016. More than her real name, people know Shubhangi by her on-screen name, Angoori. With the show has been a hit and social media popularity, fans are well aware of Shubhangi’s off-screen life. But we’re sure that not many would be aware of her married life.

Advertisement

For those who are unaware, Shubhangi married Piyush Poorey 17 years ago. Yes, the actress tied the knot at a very young age. With so much experience of spending lives together, the 39-year-old actress is well aware of how a particular relationship works. She shared it all during her recent conversation.

Advertisement

In a talk with Times Of India, Shubhangi Atre shares, “I still remember when he announced, I complete him it sure was romantic. But it doesn’t fly in the real world. According to me, If you rely on your partner to fulfil you, it can lead to an over-dependent relationship where you are not growing as individuals. Instead, couples in healthy relationships should ‘complement’, not ‘complete’ each other.”

Shubhangi Atre adds, “We should be secure, mature, and whole in ourselves while being open to the other person. So to ensure a happy marriage you have to nurture your own interests and desires, instead of waiting for your spouse to fill in the void.”

The Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain actress further reveals that she too has saw ups and downs in her married life, but managed it sensibly.

“Like all relationships, there are ups and downs in marriages too. But when you fight, happy couples listen to each other’s point of view, recognize when the argument is going off the rails, and make the necessary repairs. If you and your spouse sometimes argue, or are going through a rough patch, this does not necessarily mean you are in an unhappy marriage. In fact, it probably means you’re normal,” Shubhangi Atre concludes.

Must Read: Exclusive! Ravi Dubey Reveals He & Jamai Raja 2.0 Co-Star Nia Sharma Couldn’t Stand Each Other During Initial Days: “It Was Crazy”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube