Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has enjoyed a successful run over the years. The show stars Dilip Joshi, Munmun Dutta, Raj Anadkat amongst others. Each one of these actors have enjoyed unprecedented with their amazing portrayals. But one person who will always remain the most memorable is Disha Vakani.

Disha used to play the role of Dayaben in the Sab TV sitcom. From her signature ‘Hey maa maataji’ to her ‘Tapu ke papa’ – fans miss everything about her character. Vakani took a maternity break in September 2017 and never came back. Rumours have been rife that she was in negotiation with the makers but things couldn’t work out! Her comeback remains uncertain till date!

There could be possibility that Disha Vakani may not return to Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah but a replacement can be done. It has been reported that the makers had previously searched for an apt actress but couldn’t match the standards that Disha had set. Now, Naagin 4 actress Rakhi Vijan has expressed her desire to play Dayaben.

In a conversation with TOI, Rakhi Vijan shared, “Nobody can be Dayaben as she’s still iconic. But given a chance, I would love to take up that character and challenge myself as an actor. I would love to make my audience laugh again.”

We have previously seen Rakhi entertain fans with her classic characters like Sweety Mathur in Hum Paanch. She surely has it in her to take the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah world to the next level. However, will Disha Vakani fans be okay with that? We’re not sure about that!

Meanwhile, Taarak Mehta has recently witnessed a lot of replacements. Sunayana Fozdar replaced Neha Mehta to play the role of Anjali. Palak Sidhwani and Raj Anadkat had also previously replaced Nidhi Bhanushali as Sonu and Bhavya Gandhi (Tapu).

