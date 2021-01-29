Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has undergone many changes in its casting recently. We saw Sunayna Fozdar replacing Neha Mehta as Anjali. Just not that, even Balvinder Singh Suri stepped into Gurucharan Singh’s shoes to play Sodhi. But one casting that still remains uncertain is of Dayaben. The role was played by Disha Vakani, who is still majorly missed by fans!

Advertisement

There have been multiple times now that rumours suggested her comeback. Many pictures have gone viral that have suggested Disha is shooting for her return. However, none of it turned out true. In fact, producer Asit Kumarr Modi too keeps dodging the question time and again.

Advertisement

But do you remember the time when it was Disha Vakani’s husband who set the records straight? It happened back in 2019 when Mayur Padia confirmed that Disha was shooting for her return on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. However, the negotiations with the makers remained unsolved and the actress decided to let go off her comeback.

In a conversation with Pinkvilla, Disha Vakani’s husband said, “She has shot for a portion of the episode, but our talks with the makers still remain unresolved. So, she will not return to the show for good. We are hoping that we reach an amicable solution.”

It was around the same time when Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah producer Asit Kumarr Modi said nobody is bigger than the show. He said, “I must confess that talks are still on between us, and we hope to reach a solution soon. We have been in talks with Disha for months now. Like I said before, nobody is bigger than the show.”

Will Disha Vakani ever return to Taarak Mehta? Honestly, that seems unlikely but Dayaben’s huge fan base misses her every single day!

Must Read: Sonu Sood Fan Narayan Vyas To Dedicate His 2000 KM Cycle Ride To The Actor!



Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube