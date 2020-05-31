Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Did You Know? Disha Vakani’s Father Has Appeared On The Show

It’s a happy Sunday today and another day of unleashing Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s interesting fact. Yesterday, we learnt that Bhavya Gandhi (former Tapu) and Samay Shah (Gogi) are real-life cousins. Today, we are back to show’s leading face, Disha Vakani (Daya).

We aren’t lucky enough to see the reel-life mother of Disha Vakani but the makers of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah managed to bring the real-life father of Disha on the show. Yes, you read that right! Disha’s father Bhim Vakani has made his appearance in the show.

In one of the episodes, Disha’s father Bhim Vakani portrayed a character named, Mavji Chheda. Mavji was seen as a friend of Jethala’s father Champaklal Gada. Not just an appearance of a few minutes but he was an integral part of one of the storylines.

Check out one of the episodes featuring Bhim Vakani below:

Meanwhile, Raj Anadkat recently opened up about the initial reaction of the audiences and their acceptance towards him as the new Tapu. He confessed that there was a time he was flooded with hate mails and comments on social media.

Speaking to Spotboye about his journey in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah as the new Tapu, Raj said, “Audience gave me mixed reaction. There were people liking me but at the same time there were people who also said that he is not suiting the role and not acting properly. I used to receive hate comments on social media but I took that as a motivation to do better. But now I feel happy that they have accepted me. Today, when I step out people come to me and say good things about my character especially when my family is around. I simply feel superb.”

