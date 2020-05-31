



Vaani Kapoor is doing her bit to help the daily wage earners who are the neediest segment of people during the lockdown. With no income coming in their way, the daily wage earners are in real need of support, and Vaani has teamed up with Anshula Kapoor’s online fundraising platform, Fankind, to raise funds for them and give them food at their doorstep.

Vaani said, “As human beings, we will need to come forward and support as many people as possible in need due to the coronavirus pandemic in our country. I’m doing my bit to support the daily wage earners of our country and their families who are in dire situations given the lockdown. My activity, in which 5 lucky winners can have a virtual date with me, will see us collect funds to help feed them and their families across the country.”

Vaani and Fankind have come together to provide 5 of her fans a chance to go on a virtual date with her – by donating to provide hot meals for the daily wage workers. With millions of daily wage earners stranded without jobs due to the COVID lockdown, they are finding it difficult to arrange food for themselves and their families. They are one of the most marginalized communities as they have barely any savings and almost no access to dry rations to sustain themselves.

The funds will go to GiveIndia which will provide hot cooked meals to wage earners and their families. Each meal costs 30 rupees and will be delivered in various areas of Maharashtra, Bangalore, and Chennai. Each meal will be a wholesome and nutritional platter comprising healthy staples like rice, daal, vegetables, chapati, and more. A.T.E. Chandra Foundation has also come on board and will be adding 25% of the total donation value collected as a matching amount, thereby multiplying the impact.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!