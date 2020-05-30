After donating for films industry’s daily wage workers and the local villagers around his Panvel farmhouse, Salman Khan has extended his support once again for the front line warriors of Mumbai. The superstar recently launched a personal care brand, FRSH.

Considering the high demand of the same at a time like this, Salman Khan donated hand sanitizers to the Mumbai Police department. Yuva Sena member Rahul Kanal took to Twitter to share the news. He wrote, “Thank you @BeingSalmanKhan bhai for being there for our frontline warriors, thank you @CMOMaharashtra @AUThackeray ji @MumbaiPolice @CPMumbaiPolice for being there for one and all…FRSH sanitisers to be distributed to all our frontline warriors in the Police Dept 🙏🏻”

Moved by this gesture, many Salman Khan fans took to the social media to thank the superstar. Salman is currently at his Panvel farmhouse but in this hour of need, he made sure that help and support reaches to the Mumbai Police who are diligently taking utmost care for the people of the city.

On the work front, Salman Khan will next be seen in Radhe, which was supposed to release this month. Co-starring Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff, Radhe is a much awaited film.

Salman Khan also has Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali and Kick 2 in the pipeline.

