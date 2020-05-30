Ekta Kapoor Called Kriti Sanon ‘Dinosaur’, Here’s Why

Ekta Kapoor can use any interesting word to describe a person, even herself. The producer called Kriti Sanon a dinosaur but the reason is adorable. In the comment section one of one Sanon’s post, Ekta actually calls herself a dinosaur and feels the actress is like her.

On Friday, Kriti Sanon shared a self-composed poem on Instagram where she reveals she is an “old soul” and a believer in “true love”.

Read below the poem shared by the Luka Chuppi actress.

The poem reads:

“I think I’m an old soul..

That believes in the idea of true love and loyalty,

Loves old songs,

Looks for Real in this world full of pretence,

Loves the idea of holding hands, a peck on the forehead, long

unexpected messages, black and white pictures and of course, Poetry.

#PoeticSoul #RandomThoughts #BeMyPoetry”

Commenting on Kriti post, Ekta Kapoor joked: “Bingo! Means you are a dinosaur like me! Extinct species.” Kriti’s sister, singer Nupur Sanon, calls her “soulmate”.

“When you finally realise that the soulmate you have been looking for could potentially be your sibling!! Meh..” commented Nupur. “@nupursanon Hahahahaha… Shut up! Don’t know about you but I am sure I can do better,” replied Kriti Sanon.

