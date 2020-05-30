Yesterday, we were floored with some news regarding superstar Akshay Kumar, stating he has booked an entire passenger flight. He faced flak of netizens as the reports claimed that the flight was booked only for his sister, her two sons and her maid. While nothing official came about it and now, seems like the actor has cleared the air on it and also made an important announcement regarding Filhaal song.

Not only the ‘flight rumour’ but the latest one is about Akshay Kumar-Nupur Sanon’s chartbuster Filhaal song. As per the news circulating on social media, the team of Filhaal is looking for a pair for song’s sequel. But considering the seriousness, Akshay has quashed all such reports as baseless and even posted an official statement regarding the same. Interestingly, he also hinted that the sequel to Filhaal is coming soon.

Akshay took to his Twitter and wrote, “Corona ke samay fake news toh bahot sunni ab fake casting bhi ho rahi hai Expressionless face #Filhall yeh padhiye#FakeNewsAlert #FakeCastingAlert”.

Take a look at the post below:

On the work front, Akshay Kumar will be next seen in Laxmmi Bomb and Sooryavanshi.

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar donated Rs 45 lakh to the Cine & TV Artistes Association (CINTAA), as an attempt to help daily wage workers affected by the pandemic. Akshay along with producer Sajid Nadiadwala has directly transferred Rs 3000 each into the bank accounts of 1500 daily wage workers. Kumar has also been urging people to be patient during these testing times.

