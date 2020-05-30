Amitabh Bachchan has shared a behind-the-scenes picture from the sets of his upcoming film “Gulabo Sitabo“, and also shared an interesting bit of knowledge with the post.

“The space between the eyebrows is called what? Did you know? It’s called glabella!” Amitabh wrote.

In the image, we can see a make-up artist setting up Amitabh’s eyebrows. “Touching up at the shoot of GiBo SiBo… (that’s Gulabo Sitabo),” he added.

Reacting to the post, a user commented: “hahahah to be honest I didn’t know about it.”

Another one wrote: “You look cute in this avatar.”

T 3545 – The space between the eye brows is called what .. ?

Did you know .. well here it is ..

Its called 'GLABELLA' ..

touching up at the shoot of GiBoSiBo .. ( thats GulaboSitabo ) pic.twitter.com/fes5G1tEAd — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) May 28, 2020

Directed by Shoojit Sircar, “Gulabo Sitabo” also features Ayushmann Khurrana. The comic drama will release on Amazon Prime Video on July 12.

Apart from this, Amitabh will also be seen in “Chehre” and “Brahmastra”

Amid the lockdown, Amitabh Bachchan has been sharing a lot of throwback pictures from his previous films.

Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan is stumped by Bhumi Pednekars compliment. She called him the “most baller person ever”, and he is confused about the expression. Whats more, she has done it twice over!

Early on Thursday, Amitabh Bachchan took to Instagram to compare himself with what he was 44 years ago. Sharing a still from his 1976 film “Kabhi Kabhie” and a picture from his upcoming “Gulabo Sitabo”, Big B wrote: “Srinagar, Kashmir .. ‘KABHI KABHIE’ .. writing the verse for the song ‘kabhi kabhi mere dil mein khayaal aata hai ..’ AND .. Lucknow, month of May .. 44 years later ( 1976 to 2020 ) Gulabo Sitabo .. and song playing .. ban ke madaari ka bandar.. Kya they Aur Kya bana diya ab (What I was and what I they have made me now).”

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!