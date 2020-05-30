Neil Nitin Mukesh Remembers Anil Kapoor’s Cult: “There Will Always Be Just One Mr. India”

Actor Neil Nitin Mukesh says there can be only one Mr. India and that is actor Anil Kapoor, and only one Mogambo and that is the late Amrish Puri.

Neil took to Instagram and shared a quirky clip where he is seen with Anil Kapoor as well as his filmmaker brother Naman Nitin Mukesh.

“Who else is a big fan of this Iconic film that completes 34 years and still so fresh in our minds. There will always be just one Mr.India that is @anilskapoor sir and one Mogambo, Late Amrish puri sir. Sridevi mam was the heart of the film. The songs by Laxmikant Pyarelal ji were outstanding,” wrote Neil, about the 1987 sci-fi comedy that stars Anil Kapoor with the late Sridevi. The film celebrated 34 years of release a few days back.

“Direction by @shekharkapur sir, simply brilliant, that after all these years we still remember the film so well. #mymoviefortheday,” Neil captioned the clip, which initially sees Neil and Naman. Anil appears as soon as a red lens is applied onto the frame.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The reference is to the fact that in the film Anil Kapoor played Mr. India, who had a special wrist band that could make him invisible, except when he was in red light.

Neil’s last on-screen outing was the 2019 film “Bypass Road”, which was scripted and produced by him. The film marked the directorial debut of his brother Naman Nitin Mukesh.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!