Salman Khan and his brother Arbaaz Khan have finally recorded their statements on the Galaxy Apartment Firing Incident. The Dabangg duo answered 150 questions asked by Mumbai Police and issued their final statement over an interrogation of 4 hours.

The Khan brothers have urged the Mumbai Police to take the matter very seriously since it poses a serious threat to the Khan family. Ever since the incident happened, the Tiger actor’s security has been beefed up.

In his statement to the police, Arbaaz Khan said, “Earlier, someone left a threatening note which was found outside their house, and Bishnoi gang members conducted recce at their Panvel farmhouse. This (firing) is the third incident, and the police should take it seriously.”

Meanwhile, Salman Khan narrated minute-by-minute details of what had happened that day. As quoted by Hindustan Times, “According to a senior officer, the actor and his family members were present at their residence in Galaxy Apartment, Bandra West, when the shooters fired five to six rounds. Salman Khan stated to the police that he woke up upon hearing the gunfire. Upon investigating, he went to the gallery and observed no one outside.”

According to reports, Salman Khan expressed his displeasure over being unfairly targeted for a crime for which he has already been punished. The actor vents out his frustration over the suffering not ending despite him bearing the punishments and the fine. He expressed concern for his family’s safety as well and emphasized that the threats should not be underestimated since they are alarming and pose a danger to his family members as well.

Salim Khan was also present during the whole interrogation. However, his statements were not recorded due to his old age. For the unversed, ever since gunshots were fired at Salman Khan’s Galaxy Apartment, police have arrested 5 accused from the Lawrence Bishnoi Gang.

