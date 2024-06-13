Farida Jalal, who recently made a strong return with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, said that Karan Johar was one to switch allegiances quickly.

The Shararat – Thoda Jaadu, Thodi Nazaakat actor further mentioned that Karan Johar used to be in great terms with her but since allegiances change quickly, now she is barely seen in Johar’s movies. Previously, there was always a role for her in movies by Karan; however, over the years that has changed and he no longer has any roles for her in his productions.

She talked about how his father, Yash Johar, was one of her favorite producers and how he was a great man—a true gem—in her memories. “Dekhiye Farida, hero ka role toh baad mein likha jaata hai, aapka role pehle likha jaata hai (We write your character even before we’ve decided where to go with the protagonist)” was how she remembered him addressing her. Jalal brought this up in a conversation with Bollywood Bubble.

She then went on to say that she first met Karan on the set of Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, where he worked as Aditya Chopra’s right-hand man. They became very close, and he would frequently tell her about his future film projects, which included one with Kajol, Shah Rukh, and herself.

Farida Jalal Talks About Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and Her Next Film

She recalled how Karan Johar had approached her to tell her the story of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, which she still considers his best film, emphasizing that her praise was not a result of her being a part of it. She praised the film’s emotional depth, mentioning that Karan wrote every word and scene himself, which moved her to tears during his narration.

In reference to her career, she spoke of being involved in Ahmed Khan’s Welcome To The Jungle, which also includes Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade, Arshad Warsi, Paresh Rawal, Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav, Sayaji Shinde, Mika Singh, Sayaji Shinde, Mukesh Tiwari, Zakir Hussain, Yashpal Sharma, Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, Jacqueline Fernandez, Disha Patani, and Vrihi Kodvara.

Jyoti Deshpande and Firoz A. Nadiadwallah are the producers of ‘Welcome To The Jungle,’ which is directed by Ahmed Khan. The film is currently in pre-production and will be released theatrically on December 20th, 2024.

