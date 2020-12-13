Arshad Warsi recently made his debut into the horror genre with Durgamati. The film stars Bhumi Pednekar in lead and received a mixed response from the audiences. Albeit, what fans are excited for is the Golmaal actor’s association with Akshay Kumar in Bachchan Pandey. We have some exciting details on it. Scroll below for all the details.

Advertisement

Koimoi got into an exclusive conversation with Arshad recently. Durgamati, as most know, is co-produced by Akshay Kumar. It indirectly marled the first collaboration of Warsi and Khiladi Kumar. So, is that where the talks around Bachchan Pandey began?

Advertisement

Arshad Warsi answered, “No, no! We’ve been wanting to do a film for a long time, to be honest. Many a times, I and Akshay met each other and be like, ‘arey yaar! Ek film karte hai saath me.’ But it just never worked out with a proper script and all that. Now, finally it has happened because of Farhad (Samji). Farhad has done films with Akshay and I’ve also done films with him. All the Golmaal films were written by him. So, it all just happened and the script is great!”

Talking about Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi continued that he’s been wishing to work with him for long. “I really wanted to work with Akshay, I love him. He’s so funny. I’ve enjoyed his films and cracked up. He’s one actor who cracks me up. He’s insanely funny and very good at what he does. It’s always great to have an actor like that, you know? Who makes you better!,” he added.

The actor also added that Bachchan Pandey is worth waiting for! Arshad concluded, “It’s going to be a good ride for people. People think I’m not bad at all. I’m good, decent with comedy and he’s brilliant. Put together, it’ll be good fun.”

Well, we are super excited for Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi’s collab with Bachchan Pandey. How about y’all?

Must Read: Varun Dhawan Fans Rejoice! Ekkis Is Not Shelved, Sriram Raghavan Reveals Exciting Details

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube