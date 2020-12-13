The Bollywood heartthrob Kartik Aaryan announced his upcoming film on birthday and later announced begining the same in a week. Now, the actor has shared a post declaring the commencement of Dhamaka.

Seeking blessings from the almighty and his parents, Kartik Aaryan prepared to begin Dhamaka. Sharing pictures with mother and father while wearing masks he expressed the concern of his mother.

The actor said, “Shuru karein #Dhamaka Lekar Prabhu ka naam 🙏🏽

Checking in 🧳😷 Swipe right to see my already worried Mom”.

Kartik is probably the one of the most aware and responsible inspirational icons in the society. Being a public figure, he always feels obligated to make his actions morally as well as socially acceptable.

With the influence of his social media, Kartik Aaryan has time and again attempted to create awareness amongst his fans and followers.

On the work front, as Kartik starts shoot for Dhamaka, another intriguing project joins the list of the actor’s credit. Apart from that, the young star is amongst the busiest celebrities with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Dostana 2 in hands amongst other projects.

