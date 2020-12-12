After unveiling the title and the first look of Dhamaka on his birthday November 22, Kartik Aaryan recently announced that he is soon going to start shooting for the Ram Madhvani directorial. “Mooh haath dhoke #Dhamaka shuru karte hai Agle Hafte se,” the 30-year-old actor wrote on Twitter.

Meanwhile, we had earlier reported that Yami Gautam has been roped in to play the leading lady in this intense drama. However, we now have a new update on this front. Gautam isn’t a part of Dhamaka anymore, and the makers have roped in another actress to play the part.

Yes, you read that right. Director Ram Madhvani and producer Ronnie Screwvala have signed Mrunal Thakur to play the leading lady in this much-awaited film. This is the first time that Mrunal and Kartik Aaryan will be paired together.

“Yami’s Dhamaka’s dates were clashing with Bhoot Police which also features Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor and Jacqueline Fernandez, which is why she had to bow out of the former movie. Mrunal plays Kartik’s ex-girlfriend in Dhamaka,” informs a source close to the development.

A major part of the film will be shot at a five-star hotel in Powai and the leading man has already reached the location. “Kartik will start shooting for Dhamaka from December 15. However, he has already stationed himself at the hotel and has started prepping for the film. Mrunal too is expected to join the team in a day or two,” adds the source. The makers are aiming to finish the film by January and smaller outdoor portions of it will be shot next month.

Besides Dhamaka, Mrunal will next be seen in the Shahid Kapoor starrer Jersey and in Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s Toofan alongside Farhan Akhtar. Kartik too has his hands full with Anees Bazmee’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Collin D’Cunha’s Dostana 2.

