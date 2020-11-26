Kartik Aaryan had the best birthday celebration on November 22 when he announced the title and the first look of his next, Dhamaka. He unveiled the poster of the film and wrote, “Aaj mera Birthday hai. #DHAMAKA hona chahiye.” Directed by Ram Madhvani and produced by Ronnie Screwvala, the film’s first poster introduces the actor in an intense avatar with a beard and a pair of spectacles. Check it out here:

We now have some more interesting updates about the film. Koimoi has exclusively learnt that Yami Gautam has been roped in to play the female lead in the movie. This is the first time that Yami and Kartik Aaryan will be paired together.

“Yami plays Kartik’s girlfriend in Dhamaka. Both the actors have started their prep for the film and are looking forward to shooting with each other,” informs a source close to the development.

Meanwhile, Kartik Aaryan and Yami Gautam will start shooting for the film next month. “The plan is to start filming around mid-December. The makers have booked a five-star hotel in Juhu where major parts of the film will be shot. Small outdoor portions will be done in Mumbai in January,” adds another source.

Kartik’s look from Dhamaka has been well received and his fans are eagerly waiting to see him in the film. Besides Dhamaka, the actor will also be seen in Anees Bazmee’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Collin D’Cunha’s Dostana 2 and in Tanhaji director Om Raut’s next.

Furthermore, this will be Yami’s third film with Ronnie Screwvala. She was earlier seen in the producer’s 2018 film Uri: The Surgical Strike alongside Vicky Kaushal. The filmmaker-actress recently even announced another collaboration titled, A Thursday. Directed by Behzad Khambata, A Thursday will feature Yami as a playschool teacher. She was also recently seen in Ginny Weds Sunny alongside Vikrant Massey.

