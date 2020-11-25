A couple of days ago Kartik Aaryan on this birthday announced his upcoming film. Titled as Dhamaka, Kartik joins hands with filmmaker Ram Madhvani for this thriller.

Today, we include Dhamaka’s motion poster in Koimoi’s ‘How’s The Hype?’ to let you gauge the pre-release buzz of the film. Over the next few months, we’ll keep on adding various posters, promos and songs of the movie to this section. So, stay tuned!

In ‘How’s The Hype?’ section, the netizens rate the buzz for posters, songs, teaser and trailers of the movie, so it will be interesting to look out for Kartik Aaryan led Dhamaka’s reception amongst the audience.

Check out the motion poster here:

Kartik Aaryan’s film, which will be produced by Ronnie Screwvala’s RSVP and Ram Madhvani Films with Co-Producer Amita Madhvani, gives a bird’s eye view into the working of a news channel in the 21st century.

“This, for me, is a miracle script and had me on the edge of my seat all through the narration. I knew this is the script that would allow me to explore a different side of me as an actor,” Kartik Aaryan said.

Kartik Aaryan is excited to step into the thriller zone and team up with Ram Madhvani to play a journalist who covers the live broadcast of a terror attack in Mumbai. The film is an adaptation of a 2013’s South Korean film named as The Terror Live.

