Rakhi Sawant is one of the most entertaining personality in the Indian entertainment fraternity. The item girl and actress knows how to create controversies by making bizarre statements on issues that bother her. Be it slamming Kangana Ranaut on social media or spreading a wedding rumour with Deepak Kalal, Rakhi knows how to grab attention. Today, the straightforward diva has turned one more year older. On this day, we will tell you a fact about Rakhi’s previous professional life that will shock you. Read on to know more.

Rakhi has many times opened up about the struggles in her life. She stepped into the industry in 1997. But did you know before entering the film industry, she had served as a waitress in Tina Ambani’s wedding?

Rakhi Sawant was merely 10 years old then and she said in an old interview that she served food to people at Tina Ambani’s wedding just for Rs 50. She belonged to a family where girls weren’t allowed to go out. At the age of 11, she wanted to attend a dandiya class but her mother and maternal uncle got angry and cut her hair short.

It was certainly hard for the actress to fight for what she wants to do in life and finally debuted in the industry with AgniChakra. She even did some small roles in films like Joru Ka Gulam, Ye Raaste Hain Pyar Ke and Jis Desh Mein Ganga Rehta Hain.

Speaking about Rakhi Sawant’s love life, she announced in November 2018 that she will marry viral sensation, Deepak Kalal, in a nude wedding. In December, she said she won’t be marrying him as he is already engaged to someone else.

Well, it would be right to say that you can love her or hate her but it’s impossible to ignore her. On her birthday, Koimoi wishes a happy birthday to Rakhi Sawant. You can wish her in the comments and stay tuned to Koimoi for the latest updates on your favourite celebrities.

