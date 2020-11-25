Breaking Bad’s spin-off Better Call Saul is one of the most loved crime shows of all time. The show which is about the journey of character Jimmy McGill’s transformation into Saul Goodman is an example of brilliant storytelling.

Better Call Saul first premiered in 2015. It has 5 seasons so far and 6th one is awaited. But do you know Season 2 of the show has a dialogue which seems to be inspired from Akshay Kumar led 2012 Bollywood film Rowdy Rathore. You will ask, What? Let me take you back to the final episode of Season 2 titled Klick.

There’s a scene where Kim Wexler (Rhea Seehorn) and Jimmy McGill (Bob Odenkirk) are watching his newly made advertisement. In the ad, Jimmy can be seen telling his viewers, “Now in your golden years you need someone looking out for you, someone you can trust.” He adds, “A man who says what he does and does what he says.”

And that’s what is quite similar to what Akshay Kumar’s punchline in Rowdy Rathore is. “Jo main bolta hu woh main karta hu, aur jo main nahi bolta woh main definitely karta hu.”

Well, I can’t say if the makers of Better Call Saul really took inspiration from Rowdy Rathore but both dialogues are quite similar. Isn’t it? What do you think? Is it a real inspiration or a mere coincidence?

Better Call Saul is created by Vince Gilligan and stars Bob Odenkirk, Rhea Seehorn, Jonathan Banks, Michael Mando, Patrick Fabian, Michael McKean, Giancarlo Esposito among others.

Earlier Breaking Bad stars Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul also shared how they want to be a part of Better Call Saul season 6.

During a Q&A with fans on Instagram, Bryan Cranston said, “We always get asked about Better Call Saul and whether Jesse or Walt are gonna show up on that show. I don’t know how many times we’ve gotta tell (co-creator Vince Gilligan) that we’re ready to do it…I just don’t think he loves us anymore,”

Aaron Paul also opened up about the same last year and told EW, “If Vince asked me to jump onto Saul, I would do it in a heartbeat. And I would know it’s for very good reasons. So we’ll see. Look, we talk about it all the time, we really do, and we want to do it for the right reasons. We don’t want to just throw you in a scene that doesn’t make sense. Obviously, we would love to give that to the fans of Breaking Bad and the fans of Better Call Saul, but we don’t want fans to kind of scratch their head and they’re like, “Well, why did that happen?”

