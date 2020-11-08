Better Call Saul: When Bryan Cranston & Jesse Pinkman Publically Confessed That They Want To Be In This Breaking Bad Spin-Off

After the grand success of Breaking Bad, the makers went on to create a spin-off titled Better Call Saul. The show which is all set to have its 6th season next year has become a huge success. Better Call Saul highlights the story of Breaking Bad character of the same name. It takes you on a journey with him as he becomes Better Call Saul from Jimmy McGill.

Advertisement

While Better Call Saul has enjoyed a huge viewership, the presence of Bryan Cranston’s Walter White and Aaron Paul‘s Jesse Pinkman is missed. The way they came together in Breaking Bad was iconic and hence it’s a good idea to have them somewhere in Better Call Saul as well.

Advertisement

And guess what? We are not alone in thinking so as Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul share the same feelings as well.

Earlier this year in a Q&A with fans on Instagram, Bryan Cranston said, “We always get asked about Better Call Saul and whether Jesse or Walt are gonna show up on that show. I don’t know how many times we’ve gotta tell (co-creator Vince Gilligan) that we’re ready to do it…I just don’t think he loves us anymore,”

Aaron Paul also opened up about the same last year and told EW, “If Vince asked me to jump onto Saul, I would do it in a heartbeat. And I would know it’s for very good reasons. So we’ll see. Look, we talk about it all the time, we really do, and we want to do it for the right reasons. We don’t want to just throw you in a scene that doesn’t make sense. Obviously, we would love to give that to the fans of Breaking Bad and the fans of Better Call Saul, but we don’t want fans to kind of scratch their head and they’re like, “Well, why did that happen?”

Now that’s interesting! We hope we see both Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul in Better Call Season 6.

What are your thoughts? Let us know in the comments section.

Stay Tuned to Koimoi for more updates.

Must Read: Gwyneth Paltrow Is Here With Another Unique Product After The Success Of Her ‘V*gina’ Smelling Candle

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube