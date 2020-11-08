Timothée Chalamet is one of the most talented gen Z actors in Hollywood. The 24-year-old has done some incredible work in the West including films like Call Me By Your Name, Little Women and Lady Bird to name a few.

But that’s not why he’s making headlines today. The actor is in the news for his recent pics from New York where he was spotted with a hickey.

Timothée Chalamet was seen holding two cups of coffee and fans are now suspecting that the hickey is from his ex-girlfriend Eiza Gonzalez. Although their summer fling ended like a while ago, fans have their own way of suspecting things. Haha!

Take a look at the picture here:

Timothée Chalamet in New York City recently pic.twitter.com/KiVLHs8ynL — Timothée Chalamet Daily (@TimotheeDaiIy) November 7, 2020

Timothée was spotted wearing a Stella McCartney hoodie and paired it with casual Adidas track pants in blue with black and white stripes running down the legs.

The Lady Bird actor covered his mask with a face mask to protect himself from the novel coronavirus and looked chic in the entire outfit.

Recently, Timothée Chalamet went live with Selena Gomez on Instagram and their conversation on voting went viral in no time. During the discussion, the 24-year-old actor stood in line in Times Square to vote while Selena appeared to be at home in bed. “I wanted to talk about voting…We speak often, obviously, so it’s our job to make sure people vote,” the Rare Beauty founder said, once again urging her followers to ensure they are heard in the upcoming election.

Timothée, rocking a black face mask, didn’t hold back about his thoughts on President Donald Trump. “I really hope this guy loses… oh man. I think in New York we’re safe, victory-wise,” he said, as Selena confessed she’s feeling nervous about the Nov. 3. election. “My stomach hurts because I’m nervous,” the singer added. Selena also confirmed she voted a couple of days ago by mail. “I really wanted to go to do it in person but I couldn’t for certain situations…I got the ballot, and it was so much fun,” she said.

Throughout their chat, Selena Gomez & the Lady Bird actor revealed they talk to each other often. At one point, Chalamet even declared, “Selena for President 2024, I’m about it!” after accidentally guessing Gomez’s age wrong. He thought that Gomez was 29 and her reaction to this was priceless. Indeed, Twitterati’s went crazy after it.

