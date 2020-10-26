Timothée Chalamet's Bob Dylan Biopic On Halt For Indefinite Period Due To THIS Reason!

Here is a piece of sad news for the people who are waiting for Searchlight Pictures’ Bob Dylan biopic featuring Timothée Chalamet. The film is not going to happen anytime soon and this news has been confirmed by the cinematographer of the film Phedon Papamichael. The movie was first announced in January and since then, fans are waiting for the film.

Advertisement

The biographical film is going to be adapted from Elijah Ward’s book about the acclaimed singer and songwriter and his controversial transition from traditional music to rock. According to rumours, the film will be called Going Electric, and it will be directed by the Oscar-winning Logan director James Mangold.

Advertisement

As per media reports, Timothée Chalamet had already begun learning guitar for his turn as Dylan in Mangold’s biopic, and he had also teased his role in the movie by tweeting lyrics from Dylan’s songs in August. It’s sad that the biopic has been delayed for an indefinite period of time.

In a recent interview with Collider, Phedon Papamichael said, “We were going to do Bob Dylan with Mangold that didn’t happen.” “I don’t think it’s dead, but it’s a tough one to pull off in a COVID-era because it’s all in small clubs with lots of extras in period costumes, so you’ve got lots of hair and makeup,” he added.

Well, we hope the roadblocks get cleared soon and we get to see Timothée Chalamet as Bob Dylan. What’s your take on this? Do let us know via comments and stay tuned to Koimoi for the latest updates on your favourite movies and celebrities.

Must Read: Remember Harry Potter’s Harry Melling AKA Dudley? His Drastic Weightloss Transformation Is Jaw-Dropping!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube