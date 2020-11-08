Due to the coronavirus spread and following lockdown, the production of many films, series and shows have come to a stand. Now, even when the restrictions lessening, productions are halted when multiple members of the cast and crew test positive. The latest project to be affected by it is Netflix’s The Witcher Season 2 starring Henry Cavill.

As per reports, multiple members from the sets have tested positive. Henry, who essays the role of Geralt of Rivia, tested negative for the same. Geralt is a solitary monster hunter who struggles to find his place in a world where people are often proven to be more wicked than beasts.

As reported by Deadline, there are four positive cases on sets of The Witcher Season 2, and none of the leads is impacted. Netflix is currently following all lockdown and quarantine protocols, and those tested positive are in isolation.

The report also stated that the filming of The Witcher Season 2 at Arborfield Studios would resume once Netflix is sure that the set is entirely safe for all.

This isn’t the first time production of The Witcher Season 2 has stopped owing to coronavirus. In March, actor Kristofer Hivju tested positive because of which production of the series was on the back burner till mid-August.

With European nations being hit with a second wave of coronavirus, the shooting location of the Netflix series has been moved due to new lockdown rules in the UK. A couple of days ago, one of the show’s main characters, Henry Cavill, took to Instagram and shared this news.

He captioned his post, “England returns to Lockdown on Thursday so it is time for me to depart Yorkshire and The extraordinary North, and head back down South to continue shooting in the studio. Thank you for hosting all of us on season 2 of The Witcher. Hopefully I shall return to your hills, dales and fells soon. Stay strong and stay safe, my friends. #Yorkshire #TheLakeDistrict #Witcher2.”

The first season of Netflix’s The Witcher garnered over 76 million views since its release.

