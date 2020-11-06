All Gossip Girl fans are on cloud nine as the show is all set for a reboot. And here is some fantastic news for you guys. As per the images we have got our hands on, the reboot of The CW series, that is in the works for HBO Max, the shooting has already commenced.

Gossip Girl aired for six seasons (2007-2012) on The CW network and made actors like Blake Lively, Leighton Meester, Penn Badgley, Chace Crawford and Ed Westwick household names.

As reported by Just Jared, the filming of Gossip Girls reboot began this week in New York City. As per the images we have got our hands on, the paparazzi snapped the series’ young stars, Eli Brown and Whitney Peak in the Big Apple on Thursday night.

The young couple from Gossip Girl, who was seen exiting a glass door building, looked to be probably shooting a dinner date scenes when clicked by photographers present. Eli Brown looked dashing in trousers of a dark shade, a black high neck t-shirt and a beige jacket. Whitney Peak, on the other hand, looked glamourous in a two-toned, high neck, shiny bodycon dress. She completed her look with a black sling bag and a pair of black block heels. Check out the images from the shoot here:

Getty Images:

As per an earlier article by Deadline, the cast of Gossip Girls reboot include Whitney Peak, Eli Brown, Johnathan Fernandez and Broadway actor Jason Gotay. The series will also feature earlier cast member Emily Alyn Lind. As per the website, the reboot is written by Safran and is based on the book by Cecily von Ziegesar.

Talking about Gossip Girl reboot, it takes off eight years after the original website went dark. A new generation of New York private school teens are introduced to social surveillance. The series will reportedly address just how social media and New York has changed in the past years.

Fake Empire and Alloy Entertainment will produce the series in association with Warner Bros. Television and CBS Television Studios.

