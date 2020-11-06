On Thursday, Donald Trump delivered a 17-minute long speech from the press room at the White House. In the speech, he alleged that the democrats are trying to steal the election. On this speech, many Hollywood celebrities like Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Dylan Minnette and more slammed him on social media.

For the unversed, Trump said in the speech, “If you count the legal votes I easily win. If you count the illegal votes, they can try to steal the election from us.” Adding, “I’ve already decisively won many critical states, including massive victories.”

After Donal Trump’s speech, Chris Evans took to social media and wrote, “Wow. Hey Republicans, are you listening to this come-to-life toilet spew complete lies about the integrity of our democratic process?”

Mark Ruffalo too expressed his views on Donal Trump’s speech, “There is not a single shred of evidence to anything Trump is claiming. It’s all lies and it’s not going to go anywhere with the courts he has lost all but one lawsuit because he has no credible claims.”

13 Reasons Why fame Dylan Minnette called the speech Donald Trump’s most pathetic melt down. He expressed, “his is the most pathetic #TrumpMeltdown yet.

@realDonaldTrump you are a sad, sorry excuse of a human. i borderline feel bad for you right now. but not actually.”

Maria Shriver expressed, “I wonder if there is anyone who can talk sense into @realDonaldTrump? Is there anyone who can explain to him that millions voted for him? Someone, to tell him to let the process go forward instead of acting out like this? #Election2020”

Other celebrities also slammed Donald Trump for his speech. Look at the Tweets here.

Well, what are your views on Donald Trump’s speech? Do you agree with Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo and others? Tell us via comments and stay tuned to Koimoi for the latest updates on your favourite celebrities.

