The uncertainty over the release dates owing to the pandemic in Hollywood remains the same. While many studios have already bid adieu to their 2020 release slots, the new update today will break your heart more. As per the latest buzz, Disney has emptied its calendar for the year and have indefinitely postponed Ryan Reynolds’ Free Guy and Ali Fazal and Gal Gadot’s Death On The Nile. Below is all you need to know about the same.

Both Free Guy and Death On The Nile have been two of the most anticipated films throughout this year. While the Reynolds’ starrer was scheduled to hit the big screens on December 11, 2020, the Gal Gadot film was slated for a December 18, 2020 release.

However, with Free Guy and Death On The Nile vacating their positions, only a few films are left that will make their way to the big screen this year. The lookdown that followed the Coronavirus outbreak has led to the same. Out of the releases that still hold their ground, Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman 1984 is still scheduled to release on Christmas 2020.

Apart from the Death On The Nile, another big studio film is Tom Hanks News Of The World. Universal is releasing the same of December 25 as well. Apart from these, Universal is also releasing the Vince Vaughn and Kathryn Newton starrer horror drama Freaky. Also, Croods: The New Age Arriving is set for a November 25 release.

The shifts and shuffles are due to the pandemic that remains to be strong in several parts of the US. With only a few theatres functioning that too with half capacity, it is a wise decision to reschedule releases of their massive projects.

Talking about Free Guy, the Ryan Reynolds starrer is about a man in an open-world video game. When he realises that he is a part of a game, he thrives to save the world before the game is shut. The film alongside Reynolds also stars Taika Waititi, Joe Keery, Jodie Comer and Lil Rel Howrey, with Shawn Levy directing.

Gal Gadot’s Death On The Nile is a suspense drama starring Kenneth Branagh alongside Ali Fazal and Gal. The film is an adaptation of an Agatha Christie novel by the same name.

