Red Notice: Gal Gadot's Heartfelt Post For Ryan Reynolds, Dwayne Johnson & The Crew!

Last weekend, Ryan Reynolds shared pics from the sets of Netflix film, Red Notice. The Deadpool actor revealed that he has finished the shooting for the film. A few hours ago, his co-star Gal Gadot shared some exciting pics with him, Dwayne Johnson and the crew members.

The Wonder Woman 1984 actress wrote a long and heartfelt note for all the co-stars, cast and crew members of Red Notice. She thanked them all for making the shooting experience easy amid the pandemic. Gal Gadot wrote, “Now that I’m back home I’ve had time to reflect on the past couple of months shooting #RedNotice. In order to get back to work during the pandemic, came with a lot of sacrifices especially from our amazing crew.”

Gal Gadot added, “We had to be sequestered 24/7 and only go to and from the set. The crew had to be away from their families for several months and they worked their butts off so we can all deliver the best movie possible while keeping everyone safe. I’m always aware of the fact that things are impactful and special only when there’s a collective force behind it. This one was for sure that.”

“Thank you so much Red Notice crew. Thank you @rawsonthurber and my amazing co stars @therock and @vancityreynolds Can’t wait for all of you to see the movie!!!! It’s so damn good💃🏻 #ittakesavillage #RedNotice @sevenbucksprod @netflix 📸@masistills & @hhgarcia41,” thanked the Wonder Woman 1984 actress.

Meanwhile, Ryan Reynolds had shared a hilarious edited pic with Dwayne Johnson aka The Rock. The Deadpool actor had shared, “Movies really make ya feel like a kid again. Thank you @therock for including me on the journey and carrying me on your broad, generous and expansive shoulders. I think I’ll stay here a while. @sevenbucksprod #RedNotice”.

Rawson Marshall Thurber is the director of Red Notice. The film is slated to release on Netflix in 2021.

Apart from this, Gal Gadot will also be seen in Wonder Woman 1984. The film is expected to release during Christmas 2020.

