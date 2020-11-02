Michael Bay Calls Sean Connery A Legend, Shares Hilarious Anecdote From ‘The Rock’ Days!

Sean Connery, aka the first James Bond, left for his heavenly abode at the age of 90. His passing away has undoubtedly left a void in Hollywood. The late actor was charisma personified, and there is no doubt about it. While many of the big wigs have already paid their tributes to the late actor, paying him now is Michael Bay. The filmmaker who worked with Sean in The Rock has a hilarious story, and below is all you need to know.

Bay’s film The Rock is one of the most celebrated movies and considered a cinematic gem by many. The film that had several stalwarts of the time involved in its making went on to be a cult. Alongside names like producers Jerry Bruckheimer and Don Simpson, writers Aaron Sorkin and Quentin Tarantino, the film also had Connery.

Sean Connery, the handsome star, played John Mason. The actor brought all his star power, his charisma and the edge that was needed to play a wrongfully imprisoned convict. Michael Bay has now paid tribute to his late lead star. It is evident that the filmmaker was in awe of the late actor.

Talking about Sean Connery, Michael Bay, as per We Got This Covered said, “He was a legend. We all have a few teachers in our careers. The ones that imprint something special on your being. Teachers that you haven’t seen in 20 years, but you still remember their wisdom like yesterday. Sean Connery was one of those for me. I was young, dumb, doing my second movie, The Rock. I had heard he was notoriously tough on directors. I was terrified when I gave him my first direction, ‘Uh, Sean can you please do that less charming’. He said, Sure, boy’. ‘Boy’ was the nickname he gave me.”

While on that Michael Bay also narrated a hilarious incident that involved him and Sean Connery. He said, “Sean driving and I’m alone filming him. He slams the brakes, my head hits the window. He says, ‘You okay?’. I say, ‘No, the Disney folks are here to kick my butt for being two days over schedule’. Sean, with that sly look, says, ‘You want me to help?’. Having lunch with the Disney execs in a third-grade classroom, sitting at tiny tables and chairs. We looked like giants. I announce that Mr. Connery would like to visit and say hi. Sean comes in, sits down across from the open-mouthed executives.”

Michael Bay added, “In classic Sean Connery style, he belts out in his Scottish brogue, ‘This boy is doing a good job, and you’re living in your Disney f*cking ivory tower and we need more f*cking money’. Without missing a beat, they responded. ‘Okay. How much?’. He did it because he loved movies. He loved excellence and doing the best he could. His work ethic was bar none, the best I’ve ever experienced.”

Sean Connery was 90 went he breathed his last. We pray that his soul rests in peace.

